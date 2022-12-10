Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

