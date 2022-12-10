Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

