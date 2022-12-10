Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

