Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 1,281 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

