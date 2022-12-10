Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $9,228,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

