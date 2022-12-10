Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $539.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

