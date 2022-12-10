Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 109 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alaethes Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.9 %

CME Group stock opened at $178.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.37.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.