Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $224.66

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.66 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.56). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.59), with a volume of 343,191 shares.

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £879.34 million and a PE ratio of 378.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.93.

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($602.32). In other news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,291.79). Also, insider Neeta Patel purchased 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($602.32). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,259 shares of company stock valued at $746,474.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

