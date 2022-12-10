Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $89.50 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.01683578 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00015137 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00029233 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036296 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.01755341 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

