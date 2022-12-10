Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0923 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $92.31 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.83 or 0.01693452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00014924 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00028645 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035333 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.59 or 0.01761938 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001353 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

