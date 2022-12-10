Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,470 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for 7.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Alteryx worth $207,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alteryx by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Alteryx Price Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

