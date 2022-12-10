AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow Buys 133,300 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 133,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.36 per share, with a total value of $8,579,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,811,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMERCO Stock Down 2.8 %

AMERCO stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 359,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,757. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,793,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

