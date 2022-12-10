Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Amtech Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Amtech Systems worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

ASYS stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.39. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

