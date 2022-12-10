Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 201.75

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.75 ($2.46).

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.45) to GBX 169 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.67) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £819.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.69.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.