Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $29.25

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Revolve Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

