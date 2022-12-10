Analysts Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) PT at $4.88

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $173,337. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Honest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Honest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Honest by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 25.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.47 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honest will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

