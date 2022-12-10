ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,304. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

