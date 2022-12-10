Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $36.17 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $36.17 million and approximately $31,423.71 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,233.23 or 0.07189688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

