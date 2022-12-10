Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.30 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $30,650.11 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,237.55 or 0.07197141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

