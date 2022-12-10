Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Arcosa has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE ACA opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arcosa by 9.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

