Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $17,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,153.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $19,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

