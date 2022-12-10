Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $17,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,153.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $19,510.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.