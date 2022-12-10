Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.62 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.84 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00077891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025516 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

