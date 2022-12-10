Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.62 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.84 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00077891 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056641 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009937 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025516 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005079 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000258 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
