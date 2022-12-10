Ark Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $44.93 million and $3.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001541 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,663,606 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

