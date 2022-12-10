Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

