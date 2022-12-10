AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

