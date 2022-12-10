AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.98.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
