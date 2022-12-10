Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Price Performance

ATTO opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Atento has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

About Atento

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

