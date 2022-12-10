Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as high as C$1.99. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 29,360 shares trading hands.

Augusta Gold Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.