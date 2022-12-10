Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72 and traded as high as C$1.99. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 29,360 shares trading hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

