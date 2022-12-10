AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,782.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,454.99 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,419.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,238.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 124.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

