AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

