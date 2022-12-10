Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.00 million-$424.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.89 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Avid Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.