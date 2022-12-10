Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.25. Avinger shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 23,023 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

About Avinger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.