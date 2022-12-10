B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Twilio accounts for 1.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

Insider Activity

Twilio Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $279.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.