B. Riley Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. SMART Global comprises 1.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $797.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

