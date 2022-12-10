B. Riley Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 1,823.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595,278 shares during the period. CalAmp accounts for 3.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,190,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,698,995.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,159.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wes Cummins bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,190,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,698,995.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

