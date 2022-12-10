B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of EnPro Industries worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,729,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after buying an additional 146,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.54. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

