B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,872 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

