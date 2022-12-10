B. Riley Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 254,202 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Container Store Group worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 374,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

The Container Store Group Company Profile

Shares of TCS opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

