B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after acquiring an additional 184,517 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after buying an additional 113,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $22.27 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

