B. Riley Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,893 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BTRS by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BTRS by 5.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter worth $399,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Insider Activity

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,433 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTRS. William Blair cut BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

BTRS Profile

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

