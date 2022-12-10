B. Riley Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407,646 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $463.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

CNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

