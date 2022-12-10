Baader Bank Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($107.37) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($135.79) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €108.90 ($114.63) on Wednesday. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 1-year high of €110.00 ($115.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of €99.86 and a 200-day moving average of €88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

