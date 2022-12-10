Baader Bank Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($86.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($118.11) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($95.79) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 0.6 %

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €63.12 ($66.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.51. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

