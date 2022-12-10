Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Buys 8,976 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 8,976 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,170,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,938.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 5,538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,011.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 4,878 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $12,097.44.

On Monday, November 28th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 4,945 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $11,521.85.

On Friday, November 25th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 2,677 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $6,050.02.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

BTN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

