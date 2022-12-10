Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.15.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

