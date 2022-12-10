Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOH. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

