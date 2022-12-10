Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.