Barclays Begins Coverage on CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

Barclays began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CINC. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut CinCor Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut CinCor Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

