Barclays Begins Coverage on JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JDE Peet’s from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($31.58) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.