Barclays Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.5 %

MRO opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,840,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.